Abducted Wife, Children Of Kwara Lawmaker Regain Freedom

…Five abductors arrested

The wife and the two children of the Kwara state House of Assembly member, Hon. Soliu Ayanshola, who were abducted recently have regained freedom, according to top government sources.

They reportedly regained their freedom late Wednesday, about 8 pm, following discreet efforts of the security agencies and the Kwara State Government.

“At least five members of the gang that abducted them have also been arrested following discreet intelligence and surveillance works by all the teams involved,” one of the sources said.

The spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi confirmed the development when contacted.