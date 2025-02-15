Abducted Veritas Varsity Student Escapes

Share

A 36 year old student identified as Cornelius Damulak of Veritas University, Abuja has escaped from his abductors and rescued by the Police in Niger state.

Confirming the incident, the State Commissioner of Police Shawulu Ebenezer Danmamman said, a suspected kidnapped victim was found roaming around Pogo-Paiko highway by the Police patrol team attached to Chanchaga Division and was immediately rescued.

The COMPOL through the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Wasiu Abiodun said “upon interrogation, the victim was identified as Cornelius Damulak 36years old student of Veritas University Abuja.”

Findings have it that the victim was abducted in his residence in Bwari, Abuja on Thursday February 6th, 2025 at about 5am by suspected kidnappers and was taken away, from one forest to another.

He disclosed that, fortunately, the vixtim was able to escape from his abductors on February 13th, 2025 and found himself along Pogo-Paiko highway, Minna after a distance trekking and was immediately rescued to the Division.

The victim according to the Police Boss was taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention while effort to locate his relatives is being intensified.

The Commissioner of Police also disclosed that eleven cows and thirty four sheep were recovered from suspected cattle rustlers in Minna.

He said at about 4pm on 11th February, 2025, the Police received information of a vehicle loaded with suspected stolen cattle from Sarkin-pawa and heading towards Minna.

According to him “the Police operatives attached to Maitumbi Division mobilised and commenced a routine stop and search operation along Gwada-Maitumbi road, and in the process, the team intercepted a canter lorry vehicle with Reg. No XR 915 MUS with eleven cows, and thirty-four sheep.

The following suspects; Mohammed Ibrahim of Kuchi, Munya, Ibraihim Yakubu of Stadium road, Minna and three others including the driver and his motor boys who were hired to convey the animals”

Upon interrogation, Mohammed Ibrahim confessed that he stole the animals from one Saleh’s compound in the same village and was conveying them to Minna to sell to buyers.

The suspects are under investigation in the Division and effort to locate the rightful owner of the animals is ongoing.

