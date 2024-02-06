Abducted Slained Kwara Monarch’s Wife, Others Regain Freedom

Olori Iyabo Aremu, the abducted wife of the slain Olukoro of Koro in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, General Segun Aremu-Cole (retd) has regained her freedom from her abductor.

New Telegraph gathered that the late monarch’s wife was released by her abductors on Monday night alongside two others.

Recall that the kidnappers gunned down the monarch at the palace before taking his wife and others to an unknown location.

Confirming her release, Chief Samuel Ayobola, Koro’s Asiwaju said, “The news just received from home confirms that Olori and the girl have been released and have returned to Koro about 30 minutes ago.”

Correspondingly, the Police Public Relations Officer in Kwara, Ejire-Adeyemi Toun, also confirmed the development in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Though he did not reveal the identity of the other released victim, reports say the second abductee is the queen’s adopted daughter.

According to the police spokesman, the rescue efforts followed a joint operation by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), police, military, vigilantes and local hunters.