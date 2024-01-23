Abducted Retired Principal Gains Freedom In Kaduna

Mallam Abdulkadir, a retired Kaduna principal who was abducted by hoodlums in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State has regained his freedom from his abductors.

Recall that the retired principal was abducted when he took ransom to the kidnappers to secure the release of some of the villagers.

Confirming his release, the former federal lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani made the announcement in a post on his official X handle.

The former lawmaker revealed that the retired principal was released after an undisclosed amount was paid to the kidnappers.

He wrote: “Mallam Abdulkadir, the retired Kaduna principal who was held by kidnappers for delivering ransom has been released earlier today.

“He was thoroughly beaten and lost his tooth for delayed payment.

“Ransom was paid for his freedom.”