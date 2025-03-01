Abducted Oyo Corp Member Regains Freedom

Share

A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), serving in Oyo State, Rofiat Lawal, who was kidnapped along the Benin-Ore expressway on Tuesday, has been released by her abductors after N1.1m ransom was paid by her family.

The Corp member who was coming from Benin in Edo state, was kidnapped while travelling to Ibadan, Oyo State capital, to resume at her place of primary assignment.

The abductors were said to have demanded a ransom of N20 million, which her family appealed could not be afforded.

Following back-and-forth negotiations, the kidnappers reportedly reduced the N20 million ransom to N5 million.

Lawal’s friend, identified as Agbakwara, who was privy to the incident, disclosed on Saturday that the abductee has regained her freedom after payment of the ransom.

Sharing a video of the victim in a Facebook post, Agbakwara wrote: “In the early hours of Friday, the kidnappers pressured us, warning that if we failed to meet their demands, we should not expect her return.

“In desperation, I reached out to everyone I could, her colleagues in school, the Muslim association, her friends from her hometown, my fans, and her family.

“Through the collective efforts and generosity of so many, we were able to raise N1.1 million, which was sent at 4:20 pm on Friday to an account provided by the kidnappers.

“The recipient, Isaac Ayo, claimed that his sister had also been kidnapped and assured us he would deliver the ransom alongside his own,” he said.

He stated that Lawal was finally reunited with her family on Saturday morning.

“For hours, we anxiously waited. Finally, at around 10 pm, we received the long-awaited call: they had been released and taken to the hospital. This morning, we got another call confirming that Rofiat was on her way home and that the others had also safely returned to their families.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who contributed, shared the news, and tagged the necessary authorities. Your support made this possible,” he concluded.

