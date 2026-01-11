New Telegraph

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission
January 11, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Abducted Oyo APC…

Abducted Oyo APC Stalwart Released After A Month In Captivity

Abducted Oyo APC Stalwart Released After A Month In Captivity

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ibadan South West Local Government Area of Oyo State, Wale Oriade, has regained freedom after spending over a month in captivity.

Oriade was abducted by gunmen while leaving his office located at the Akala Expressway area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, around 7 pm on December 3, 2025.

Narrating the incident, an Instagram user, Taoreed Sanusi, who made this known, said the victim was abducted by three armed men who forced him into a blue Micra vehicle.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

“The assailants fled the scene in an unknown direction, and his phone was taken. His safety remains our utmost priority,” he had said.

However, in a post on his Facebook page on Saturday, the Oyo State APC Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, confirmed Oriade’s release.

In the breaking news, Sadare said, “Wale Oriade regains freedom from kidnappers. Confirming further, he told the Sunday Telegraph that “It’s true… He has regained his freedom”.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Tinubu Campaigners, APC, PDP Leaders Honour Obanla At 60
Read Next

Aminu Tambuwal @ 60: Tribute To Boss, Mentor