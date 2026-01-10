A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ibadan South West Local Government Area of Oyo State, Wale Oriade, has regained freedom after spending over one month in captivity.

Oriade was abducted by gunmen while leaving his office located at the Akala Expressway area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, around 7pm on December 3, 2025.

Narrating the incident, an Instagram user, Taoreed Sanusi, who made this known, said the victim was abducted by three armed men who forced him into a blue Micra vehicle.

“The assailants fled the scene in an unknown direction, and his phone was taken. His safety remains our utmost priority,” he had said.

However, in a post on his Facebook page on Saturday, the Oyo State APC Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, confirmed Oriade’s release.

In the breaking news, Sadare said, “Wale Oriade regains freedom from kidnappers”.

Confirming further, he told Sunday Telegraph that “It’s true… He has regained his freedom”.