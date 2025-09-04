Abducted Omala Monarch Regains Freedom

The District Head of Bagaji Odo in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State, David Akpa, who was abducted on Monday, has regained freedom.

This was disclosed in a statement by Gift Idoga, Chief Press Secretary to the Executive Chairman of Omala LGA, Edibo Mark, on Thursday.

According to the statement, the monarch was rescued following the combined efforts of security agencies, hunters, and vigilante groups, coordinated by the council chairman.

“The District Head of Bagaji Odo, Chief David Akpa, was abducted by kidnappers on September 1, 2025, and whisked into the bush. Since then, the Executive Chairman of Omala LGA swung into action, detailing a joint taskforce made up of hunters, vigilantes, police, and the Nigerian Army. The chairman also personally joined the search on two occasions,” the statement read.

It further disclosed that the monarch, who was rescued early Thursday, is currently receiving treatment at the residence of the council chairman.