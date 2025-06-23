Abducted NDLEA’s Anambra Director Regains Freedom

Share

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the release of abducted NDLEA State Director, Mr Daniel Onyishi. The Police Public Relations Officer of the state Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement yesterday, confirmed Mr Onyisi’s freedom.

“It would be recalled that the victim was abducted in the early hours of June 12, along Winner Road, Awka. He is currently in safe custody and receiving medical attention.

“The Police, in collaboration with sister Agencies, especially the high-powered covert Operatives of the NDLEA led by Mrs Florence Ezeonye, the Zone 12 Commander of the NDLEA, complemented the aggressive rescue efforts which helped the victim’s safe return,” he stated.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has briefed the Police High Command on the development and activated the IGP’s directive to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

