Abducted Nasarawa LG Chairman Regains Freedom

The Chairman of Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Mr Safiyanu Isah-Andaha who was kidnapped on Monday, has been freed by his abductors.

DSP Ramhan Nanse, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, confirmed the release of the Chairman and three other victims in a statement made available to New Telegraph on Tuesday.

Recall that the Local Government Chairman and three others were abducted by bandits on New Year’s Day in Ningo village, Akwanga LGA.

According to the PPRO, the chairman and three others were released at about 8:45 pm on Tuesday in Andaha village, Akwanga. He said the development followed sustained pressure from the combined security agencies’ search and rescue team. He, however, said there are reports that the Chairman was released after N10 million was paid, the PPRO countered this, saying that; saying no ransom was paid. He said that upon receipt of information about the incident on Monday night, the Commissioner of Police, Umar Nadada, immediately deployed a team, whose effort, in collaboration with sister agencies, paid off with the release of the victims unhurt. Nansel said that the victims would be reunited with their families after receiving medical attention.