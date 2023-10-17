New Telegraph

October 17, 2023
Abducted Nasarawa Lawmaker Regains Freedom

Councillor Mustapha Ali Shehu, who represents Assakio Ward in Lafia Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, and his brother have regained freedom from their abductors.

New Telegraph reports that Shehu was abducted alongside his brother on the Assakio-Obi Road on Sunday, October 15

Sources have confirmed that the abductors released Councillor Shehu and his brother on Monday, October 16, after an undisclosed ransom was paid.

