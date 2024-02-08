Abducted Kogi Passengers Regain Freedom

The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the release of the abducted passengers of the GIG and ABC transportation companies in Kogi State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the passengers were abducted on Saturday at Inele iteke, Ogugwu in Olamaboro LG, Kogi State.

The 14 passengers and bus drivers were alleged to be on their way to Abuja from Aba in Abia State before being intercepted in Kogi.

According to the police spokesman, SP William Aya, the joint efforts of the police, military, hunters, and vigilantes secured their release, adding that he was not aware of whether the ransom was paid.

He said, “All kidnapped victims of God is Good Motors and ABC have been released. It is unclear if a ransom was paid.”