Abducted Kebbi Students: COAS Orders Troops To Intensify Rescue Efforts

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has directed troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA to intensify efforts to secure the release of students abducted from Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School (GGCSS) Maga in Danko/Wasagu LGA, Kebbi State.

Captain David Adewusi, Media Information Officer for Operation FANSAN YAMMA, disclosed in a statement on Tuesday that the directive was given on Monday when General Shaibu addressed frontline commanders and troops, urging them to conduct intelligence-driven operations and maintain relentless day-and-night pursuit of the abductors.

“We must find these children. Act decisively and professionally on all intelligence. Success is not optional,” the COAS emphasized.

General Shaibu also engaged local vigilantes and hunters, describing them as critical partners in the operation and urging them to leverage their knowledge of the terrain to assist troops in locating and neutralizing the criminal elements.

“Together, we will restore peace and ensure children can attend school safely,” he added.

Earlier, the COAS visited the Traditional Ruler of Danko, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim Allaje, and the Principal of GGCSS Maga, Hajiya Rabi Musa Magaji, to offer condolences and assure them of the military’s unwavering commitment to rescuing the students unharmed.

He further enjoined troops to remain resilient and professional, acting within the rules of engagement while remaining disciplined, responsive, and resolute in restoring peace to Kebbi State and surrounding areas.