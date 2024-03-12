Abducted Kaduna pupil narrates how he escaped from kidnappers

One of the kidnapped pupils from Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Mustapha Abubakar, who luckily escaped has recounted his ordeal in the hands of his abductors. This was according to a report by BBC Hausa Service published online yesterday.

According to Abubakar, the kidnappers treated them like a ‘herd of cows’ grazing in the bush. Recall that over 280 pupils and teachers of Government Secondary School and LEA primary school at Kuriga, Kaduna State were abducted by bandits on Thursday, March 7, 2024