Abducted Kaduna Catholic Priest Regains Freedom

Rev. Fr. Jeremiah Yakubu, the Kaduna State Catholic Priest kidnapped on Sunday has regained his freedom barely 24 hours after his abduction.

The Chancellor of Kafanchan Diocese, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Uchechowe Okolo, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Monday night.

The statement reads, “With hearts filled with joy, we raise our voices in a symphony of praises as we announce the return of our brother, Rev. Fr. Jeremiah Yakubu, who was abducted by armed persons from the Rectory at Holy Trinity Parish, Karku, in Kauru Local Government Area, Kaduna State, at the late hours of Sunday June 11, 2023.”

He added that Yakubu was released on Monday evening, 12 June 2023. He thanked all those who have offered prayers and entreaties for the quick release of their priest and others who are still in the dens of their kidnappers.

He prayed to God to hasten the release of those still in their captors’ hands.

He ordered that all their Priests are directed to kindly celebrate Mass of Thanksgiving to God tomorrow, 13 June, 2023 for the quick release of Fr. Jerry Yakubu.