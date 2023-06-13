New Telegraph

June 13, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Abducted Kaduna Catholic…

Abducted Kaduna Catholic Priest Regains Freedom

Rev. Fr. Jeremiah Yakubu, the Kaduna State Catholic Priest kidnapped on Sunday has regained his freedom barely 24 hours after his abduction.

The Chancellor of Kafanchan Diocese, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Uchechowe Okolo, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Monday night.

The statement reads, “With hearts filled with joy, we raise our voices in a symphony of praises as we announce the return of our brother, Rev. Fr. Jeremiah Yakubu, who was abducted by armed persons from the Rectory at Holy Trinity Parish, Karku, in Kauru Local Government Area, Kaduna State, at the late hours of Sunday June 11, 2023.”

He added that Yakubu was released on Monday evening, 12 June 2023. He thanked all those who have offered prayers and entreaties for the quick release of their priest and others who are still in the dens of their kidnappers.

He prayed to God to hasten the release of those still in their captors’ hands.

He ordered that all their Priests are directed to kindly celebrate Mass of Thanksgiving to God tomorrow, 13 June, 2023 for the quick release of Fr. Jerry Yakubu.

Post Views: 135

Read Previous

Subsidy Has Not Been Removed But Reduced – Bismarck Rewane
Read Next

NNPP’s Falgore Emerge Speaker Of 10th Kano Assembly

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023