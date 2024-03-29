Abducted Journalist: My Hands, Legs Were Cuffed

The Editor of First News Online Newspaper, Segun Olatunji, who was released yesterday from the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) custody has cried out that his life is not safe. Olatunji, who was released early yesterday morning in Abuja, narrated his awful experience after he was abducted by the Defence Intelligence Agency and locked up for 14 days Recall that Olatunji was whisked away on March 15 from his Lagos residence on March 15 by gunmen in military uniform from his residence at Iyana Odo, Abule-Egba area of Lagos State by gunmen in military uniform.

Speaking at a press conference alongside the leaderships of Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and International Press Institute (IPI), Olatunji said those behind his arrest are close to power. He said: “At first, they put me in a cell. There, I was left with leg and handcuffs. “And at a point, one of the officers came and tightened the right leg and the right hand and I was there groaning in pain. “And they didn’t loosen it until about two or three days after. And at that time, the whole part of my body was getting nodules.

In fact, up till now, I can still feel the pain. “While in detention, they were asking me questions about certain stories that FirstNews had carried. “They first told me that I was one of those abusing the Chief of Defence Intelligence. They didn’t say much about that. “Then, they also asked a story we carried about the Chief of Staff to the President, and that was a major thing.

That is why I told some people earlier that those behind my arrest are people behind the corridors of power, who are not happy with what FirstNews is doing. and they are bent on taking their own pound of flesh. “I want to say that my life is not safe because they have everything about me, they know my house, I was meant to understand that they would have arrested me in my home town when I went for an ICT programme by Senator Yayi on March 8. “They told me how they have been trailing me; they told me how I entered the NUJ bus in my hometown and how I alighted at Abeokuta. They told me everything.”