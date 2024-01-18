Abducted Imo Monarch Regains Freedom

The traditional ruler of Orodo and former Head of the Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Royal Highness Samuel Ohiri, has regained freedom from his abductors.

The traditional ruler who was kidnapped by gunmen on January 6th, from his home in Orodo community, Mbaitoli Local Government Area, Imo State was reportedly rescued unharmed by members of the Imo State Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping unit after a tense battle in the forest.

Henry Okoye, the Police Public Relations Officer, revealed the information on Thursday in Owerri via a WhatsApp message on the force platform.

“Yes, he has been released. Immediately after he was kidnapped, the Commissioner of Police directed the command’s Special Tactical teams, in synergy with the military and other security agencies and hunt down the hoodlums responsible for the dastardly act, which they did swung into action.”

“And God so kind, we were able to arrest one of the kidnappers,” he said.

He stated that the Command has made significant efforts, working with other security services to ensure the traditional ruler’s release.