Abducted Imo Catholic Priest Regains Freedom

The Imo State Catholic Priest, Rev Fr Mathias Opara who was allegedly kidnapped last Friday has regained his freedom.

New Telegraph reports that the priest was released on Sunday night, May 28, 2023, unharmed.

Recall that the priest identified as Owu Ujo was kidnapped along Ejemekwuru-Ogbaku Road in Oguta and Mbaitoli Local Government in the Imo State after attending the burial rituals of the father of one of his colleagues at Izombe Community in the Oguta LGA.

The priest is in charge of the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri’s Man of Order and Discipline and was traveling back to Owerri at the time.

Confirming his release, a source close to the Archbishop of the archdiocese told newsmen, the priest gained his freedom on Sunday night, adding that the priest was released by his abductors on Sunday night.

It was reported that just two weeks ago, the Catholic priest in charge of Christ the King Catholic Church at Ezinachi/Ugwuago in the Okigwe Local Government Area of the state, Jude Maduka, was kidnapped.

Also, the Catholic priest in charge of St Paul’s parish in Osu in the Isiala Mbano LGA, Rev Fr. Micheal Asomugha, was also kidnapped.