Abducted Enugu Priest, Rev. Fr. Okide Regains Freedom

Reverend Father Marcellinus Obioma Okide, the Parish priest of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Amofia-Agu Affa, located in the Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, has regained freedom from his abductors.

New Telegraph recalls that the clergyman, along with six other travellers, was abducted on Sunday evening while returning to his parish along the Eke-Affa-Egede Road.

However, it has been reported that Okide was freed by his abductor on Thursday night after spending four days in the kidnapper’s hideout.

Confirming his release, the Diocesan Communication Director, Rev. Fr. Anthony Aneke, said Fr. Okide was set free at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Thursday.

In a brief statement signed by Diocesan Chancellor/Secretary, Fr Wilfred Chidi Agubuchie said, “We are glad to inform you that our brother and priest, Fr. Marcellinus Obioma Okide, has been released from the den of the kidnappers.

“He was set free at about 8.00 pm on Thursday 21 September 2023.

“The Catholic Diocese of Enugu is grateful to the Almighty God for His protection over Fr. Okide, and thanks you for your prayers and Masses throughout this difficult period.

“May Our Lady, Help of Christians, intercede for us and our country Nigeria.”