Abducted Egyptian Nat’l Rescued Within 24hrs By Oyo Police

The Oyo State Police Command has rescued an Egyptian national who was kidnapped on Monday morning in the Alomaja area of Idi-Ayunre, Oyo State, within 24 hours.

Osifeso Adewale, Chief Superintendent of Police and Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Command, in a statement on Tuesday, said the rescue operation that led to the safe rescue was without ransom payment.

According to him, “The Command is pleased to announce the successful completion of a rescue operation that led to the safe recovery of an Egyptian national within 24 hours of the abduction, a testament to the outstanding efforts of our dedicated officers and inter-agency collaboration.

“The strategic direction of Commissioner of Police, Femi Haruna, a coordinated rescue initiative, was promptly initiated following the incident. This effort included gallant officers from 4 PMF Ibadan, skilled Command: Intelligence Operations & tactical operatives with local vigilantes and extensive collaborations with the Ogun State Police Command.

“Through careful planning, intelligence analysis, and a swift response, the combined teams successfully located the abducted individual after an extensive search of the forests and border areas between Ogun and Oyo State, Osifeso said, adding that the rescue operation achieved the safe return of the victim without any ransom being exchanged.

According to him, the victim would be reunited with his family after undergoing all necessary medical interventions at the Police Hospital, Eleyele He, however, stated that the Oyo State Police Command “encourages members of the public to stay alert and report any suspicious activities to the Police via our emergency contacts, saying that “ensuring public safety is our utmost priority, and we are committed to maintaining a peaceful Oyo State for all”.