Abducted Edo PDP Chair Regains Freedom

…I’m happy to be home, says Aziegbemi

The abducted Chairman of Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Tony Aziegbemi, has been released by his abductors. Although a chieftain of the party (name withheld), who broke the news in the early hours of yesterday through the social media did not give details of how the PDP Chairman was released. He said: “Finally, the Edo State PDP Chairman, Dr Tony Aziegbemi is back at home in good health. We give God all the Glory. He got home just now at about 3am this morning, the 26th day of March 2024.”

Recall that Aziegbemi was kidnapped by six gunmen on Friday, March 15, 2024, at the entrance of his house at 11pm after a meeting with Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, held at the Government House, Benin, the state capital, while the abductors left his driver. One week after, a family source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that Azeigbemi’s abductors contacted the family in the early hours of Friday, last week, and demanded a N500 million ransom during the conversations.

However, before the alleged demand for ransom, a family member, who identified himself as Sam Ogbeiye, had appealed to the kidnappers to spare Aziegbemi’s life and to contact the family. Meanwhile, Aziegbemi has expressed his appreciation to God for bringing him back home safely after spending nine days in the kidnappers’ den. Aziegbemi was kidnapped on Friday, March 16, after a late night meeting at the Edo State Government House, Benin City. His abductors were said to have demanded N500 million from his family members before he could be released to the family. However, it was not certain if ransom was paid or how much that was paid by his family before his release.