Abducted Edo Doctor’s Family Begs For Ransom, Says No Amount Is Too Small

…Protesters chase Hausa traders away in Ekpoma, kill goats

The family of Dr Ibrahim Tahir, kidnapped in Auchi, Edo State, on January 2, 2026, alongside his brother, Abu Tahir, is struggling to meet the N100 million ransom demand from the kidnappers.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that days after the abduction, Abu Tahir was found dead.

However, speaking on the kidnappers’ demand, a family source said the 100 million naira ransom demand is a burden the family cannot carry alone.

“With teary eyes and a heavy heart, I appeal to the public for prayers, support, and financial assistance during this extremely painful time,” the source said, describing the emotional trauma the family is enduring.

She confirmed that the victim and his brother, Abu ( now deceased )were forcefully taken from their residence by armed men, who later contacted the family with the huge ransom demand.

According to the family, “every contribution, no matter how small, could help secure the doctor’s freedom.

“The N100 million ransom demand is an impossible burden for us to bear alone. No amount is too small, and we plead for assistance and continued prayers,” she added.

Friends and colleagues of the abducted doctor have continued to circulate the appeal across social media platforms, calling for urgent intervention.

The incident has renewed concerns over rising insecurity in Edo State, particularly the increasing targeting of medical professionals

The security sources earlier confirmed that two brothers were abducted on January 2, 2026, along City Pride Road, Igbira Camp, Auchi, in Edo North, while returning home from work.

Their father, Tahir Momoh, confirmed the death, describing it as a devastating loss to the family.

Although authorities are yet to issue further details on rescue efforts or arrests connected to the incident, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) plans to suspend medical services in Edo State to protest the abduction and demand improved security for healthcare workers in the state.

Meanwhile, angry protesters in Ekpoma, Esan West local government area of Edo State, have chased Hausa traders away and slaughtered their animals.

The protesters were protesting incessant kidnappings in the area.

Ekpoma has been under attack by kidnappers who snatched residents from their homes.

The protest grounded commercial activities as residents, including students of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, joined in the protest.

Some protesters, however, stormed the Kara market and attacked some Hausa traders in the locality.

The Huasa traders fled, after which many goats in the markets were slaughtered. Campaign billboards for the 2027 general elections were pulled down by the protesters.

Speaking on the protest, Principal Security Officer to the Governor, Monday Okpebholo, Austin Eigbiremolen, assured that adequate security would be deployed to Ekpoma.

He said the kidnappers would be chased away.

Edo Police spokesman, Eno Ikoedem, dismissed claims of police indifferent to the security situation in Ekpoma.

She said Edo Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, was already in Ekpoma

Ikoedem said nine persons who were kidnapped on Friday were rescued unhurt after the Eagle Combat Drone Unit was deployed to the forest alongside local hunters.

“In the heat of the rescue operation, the kidnappers’ camp was located through real-time aerial intelligence.

“The ground troops stormed the camp, forcing the kidnappers to flee and abandon two locally fabricated AK-49 rifles. The victims, including five children, were rescued unhurt.

This landmark deployment underscores the transformative role of technology in modern policing and sets a new benchmark for operational enhancement in Edo State.” She said.