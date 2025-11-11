Abducted Doctor Regains Freedom After 3 Weeks In Captivity- NMA

The Nigerian Medical Association, Federal Capital Territory (NMA-FCT), has announced the release of Dr Chinonye Nwachukwu, who regained her freedom after spending three weeks in kidnappers’ captivity. Nwachukwu, a Ukrainetrained physician, was reportedly abducted on Oct. 21 while commuting to Garki Hospital, Abuja.

Her disappearance sparked widespread concern among colleagues, family members, and the broader medical community across the territory.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NMA-FCT, during a Nov. 7 news conference, had appealed to security agencies to intensify efforts toward securing the young doctor’s safe and timely release. The association confirmed her freedom in a statement yesterday signed by its Chairman, Dr Emeka Ayogu, in Abuja.

He disclosed that Nwachukwu was found in Gwagwalada late Sunday night. “After almost three weeks in captivity, Nwachukwu has been freed by her abductors. “She was rescued safely in Gwagwalada and is currently receiving adequate medical attention,” Ayogu stated.

He added that Nwachukwu would soon be reunited with her family and thanked everyone who supported the association through prayers, patience, and solidarity during the distressing period of uncertainty.