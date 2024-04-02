New Telegraph

April 3, 2024
Abducted Delta Students Regain Freedom

The nine pupils who were abducted at Ughelli Local Government Area of Delta State have been freed, New Telegraph reports.

Barely a day after their kidnapping along the East-West Road, they have all regained their freedom from their abductors.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe confirmed their release in a post shared on his X handle late on Monday night.

He wrote, “All nine of the victims have regained their freedom, please.”

New Telegraph reports that; some students were kidnapped by gunmen on Monday while travelling along the East-West Road in Ughelli, Delta State.

