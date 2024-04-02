Abducted Delta Students Regain Freedom

The nine pupils who were abducted at Ughelli Local Government Area of Delta State have been freed, New Telegraph reports.

Barely a day after their kidnapping along the East-West Road, they have all regained their freedom from their abductors.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe confirmed their release in a post shared on his X handle late on Monday night.

He wrote, “All nine of the victims have regained their freedom, please.”

New Telegraph reports that; some students were kidnapped by gunmen on Monday while travelling along the East-West Road in Ughelli, Delta State.