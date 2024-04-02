Abducted Delta Students Regain Freedom

The nine pupils who were abducted at Ughelli Local Government Area of Delta State have been freed, New Telegraph reports.
Barely a day after their kidnapping along the East-West Road, they have all regained their freedom from their abductors.
READ ALSO:
- Okuama Killings: Don’t Transfer Aggression On N’delta States, Group Tells Army
- Oborevwori: Combating insecurity in Delta State
- Oborevwori: Combating Insecurity In Delta State
The State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe confirmed their release in a post shared on his X handle late on Monday night.
He wrote, “All nine of the victims have regained their freedom, please.”
New Telegraph reports that; some students were kidnapped by gunmen on Monday while travelling along the East-West Road in Ughelli, Delta State.