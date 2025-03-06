Abducted Catholic Priest Killed In Kaduna

Share

The Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan in Kaduna State has confirmed the death of its priest, Rev. Fr Sylvester Okechukwu, just a day after he was kidnapped.

Okechukwu was the pastor of St Mary Catholic Church, Tachira, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A statement signed by the Chancellor of the Diocese, Rev.Fr. Jacob Shanet, said Okechukwu was killed in the early hours of yesterday after being kidnapped from his residence on Tuesday night.

“After being taken by his abductors, we regret to inform you that Fr Sylvester was cruelly killed in the early hours of Wednesday, March 5. “It is yet to be determined why he was killed,” he said.

Shanet described the deceased priest as a dedicated servant of God who worked selflessly in the vineyard of the Lord. “This untimely and brutal loss has left us broken and devastated.

He was always available and accessible to his parishioners. “His untimely death has left an indelible void within our diocesan family, and we share in the pain of his passing with his family, friends and all those who loved him,” Shanet said.

He appealed to members of the Takad community to remain calm and steadfast in prayer as well as desist from taking the law into their hands.

