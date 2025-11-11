Abducted Brothers Escape As Kidnappers Sleep Off In Edo

Two brothers kidnapped along Adughe–Imoga Road in Edo State have regained their freedom after their abductors reportedly fell asleep in the forest. The brothers, identified as Isaac and Victor Olayere, were abducted on November 8, throwing the Uma/ Imoga community into confusion after the kidnappers demanded N22 million as ransom.

While efforts were ongoing to raise the ransom, the brothers reportedly called their father with an unknown number, informing him that they had escaped from captivity. The Okpahi of Imoga Kingdom, Oba Patrick Obajoye, confirmed the development yesterday in a telephone interview.

He called on security authorities to come to the aid of Imoga, a border town between Edo, Ondo, and Kogi states which, he said, has become a hotspot for kidnapping. “The two brothers were kidnapped on November 8 along Adughe–Imoga Road and taken into the bush.

“The kidnappers later contacted the family and demanded N22 million ransom, throwing the ancient community into panic. I reported the incident to the Ibillo Police Station, hoping the rescue effort would lead to their release.

“It was said that the kidnappers suddenly went into a deep sleep in the forest, which gave their victims the chance to escape. They were later found by vigilantes from Adughe, a neighbouring Kogi community that shares the same Okpameri language with Uma/Imoga.

“The vigilantes alerted Imoga residents, and our youths mobilised to comb the forest. However, by the time they got there, the kidnap- pers had fled,” the monarch said. The monarch lamented that incessant cases of kidnapping and attacks by armed herders have become a major security concern in the area, urging the government to establish a police post in Imoga.