Abducted Afenifere Youth Leader Regains Freedom

The National Secretary of the Youth Council, Biodun Aderohunmu, made this disclosure in a statement issued through a brief WhatsApp message saying, “He has been released.”

Eniola Olajuni, has finally regained his freedom 12 days after he was kidnapped by gunmen.

Also, in a viral short video circulating on social media, Olajuni confirmed his release from captivity.

Olajuni was abducted on Monday, February 17, 2025, while traveling to Abuja for a meeting.

The kidnappers had initially demanded a ransom of N100 million and two tricycles for his freedom.

Following a viral video showing Olajuni pleading for help at gunpoint, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, ordered the deployment of the Intelligence Response Team to secure his release.

Details surrounding the conditions of his release are skeptical as at the time of this report.