Abducted AAUA Staff Regains Freedom

Omoniyi Eleyinmi, a faculty officer at Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State, has regained his freedom nearly a week after being abducted.

Eleyinmi, who works in the Department of Education, was released by his captors on Sunday, a development confirmed by a university colleague who thanked God for his safe return.

A family source revealed that Eleyinmi’s release followed the payment of a substantial ransom, and he was freed near a boundary town in Ondo State. “My brother, a ransom was raised and paid to the kidnappers before they could release him to us,” the source revealed.

When contacted, the state police spokesman, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, said he could not immediately confirm the release but promised to provide an update. Eleyinmi was abducted last Monday while returning to his SupareAkoko residence from work.