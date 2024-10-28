…Abduct Anglican Priest Anambra

Share

The Archdeacon of Oyi Central Archdeaconry Anglican Communion, and Vicar of St. James’ Parish, Awkuzu, Ven. David Arinze Ajaefobi, has been kidnapped by gunmen.

Reports said the abduction occurred around 9:00 pm on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at the entrance gate of St. James’ Parish, Awkuzu, in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State. The church is yet to issue any statement on the abduction of the priest.

As at press time yesterday, no contact has been established with the church or relatives of the victim. When contacted for comment, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the police had not received any report of the incident.

Meanwhile, the church has begun prayer sessions for the safe release of the victim.

