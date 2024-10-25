Abdelrahman Amir: Bridging Cultures and Innovating Agriculture from BGI to Africa

Share

In the rapidly evolving world of agriculture, young minds like Abdelrahman Amir are emerging, driven by a deep love for his homeland and a fierce commitment to his continent. With every step he takes, he is determined to turn this vision into reality, channeling his passion into the fields that sustain his culture, his region, and his continent.

Abdelrahman Amir, a 22-year-old agriculture student from Alexandria University in Egypt, has always felt a deep connection with the land. Growing up in a country where agriculture plays a significant role in the economy, culture, and heritage, Abdelrahman naturally gravitated towards a major in agricultural sciences. “Agriculture really takes a huge place in the Egyptian economy, culture, and heritage,” he reflects. “Choosing to study agriculture was the best choice.”

Now, Abdelrahman is an intern at BGI Bioverse, a subsidiary of BGI Group specializing in biological sciences with a focus on sustainable agriculture. With the help and support of his colleagues, Abdelrahman has found a perfect alignment between his passion for sustainable agriculture and the innovative solutions being developed at BGI Bioverse. “My responsibilities include helping the international affairs team achieve their goals in promoting the innovative solutions provided here at BGI Bioverse,” he shares. These innovations are practical solutions with the potential to significantly impact the world, particularly in regions like Africa and the Middle East.

Abdelrahman Amir (right) examines the perennial rice strain with a colleague at BGI Bioverse’s agricultural base in Shenzhen.

One of the projects Abdelrahman is most passionate about is the desert soilization technology – “Sand Mask”. This groundbreaking technology transforms sand into a soil-like substance suitable for cultivation, addressing the pressing issue of desertification. “We traveled to Inner Mongolia to study the survival rate, growth rate, and irrigation needs of plants that could be used in future projects,” he recalls. This project holds particular significance for Abdelrahman, as 95% of Egypt is desert, and with the fast-growing population, the need for innovative land reclamation methods is more urgent than ever.

Another innovation Abdelrahman has been closely involved with is the promotion of perennial rice in Africa. This variety of rice, which can be harvested for multiple years without replanting, offers a sustainable solution to food insecurity in resource-scarce regions. “In Africa, where resources are not abundant, such a solution can provide more production, contributing to the well-being of African citizens,” he notes. Abdelrahman has been part of the team researching the African rice market to ensure the successful implementation of this crop across the continent.

Abdelrahman said the working environment at BGI has been different from his previous internships. He praises the supportive environment fostered by his supervisor, Dr. Ren Xi, and the entire team at BGI Bioverse. “Dr. Ren is never late to answer any of my questions or teach me something new, despite his busy schedule. My colleagues are always willing to help, even though they have their own tasks to manage,” he says. This collaborative spirit, coupled with encouragement from Dr. Yin Ye, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of BGI Group, has made Abdelrahman’s internship a truly enriching experience.

Reflecting on his time at BGI Bioverse, Abdelrahman highlights the knowledge he has gained about desert soilization as one of the most rewarding aspects. “Learning about desert soilization technology is crucial for Egypt, where water scarcity and the need to reclaim desert land are significant challenges,” he says. Abdelrahman hopes to bring this knowledge back to Egypt and apply it to help his homeland, as well as the broader Middle East and Africa.

Beyond his professional pursuits, Abdelrahman is a man of many talents. He is a registered musician with the Egyptian Ministry of Culture, playing the oud, a traditional Middle Eastern instrument. In China, he has found joy in hiking and exploring the landscapes of Shenzhen, a city he has called home for nearly a year. “The green trees and beautiful mountains here are a stark contrast to the landscapes back in Egypt,” he says with a smile.

As he looks to the future, Abdelrahman is driven by his vision: to leverage the skills and technologies he has learned at BGI Bioverse to make a meaningful impact in Egypt and beyond. His journey is a testament to the power of innovation, collaboration, and the unwavering commitment to making the world a better place.

