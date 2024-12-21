ABD, Immaculate lift Balloff Men, Women 6-aside tourney

Share

The 14th edition of the Balloff Men and Women 6-aside tourney ended with ABD FC and Immaculate FC lifting the title at the Syrian club pitch, Ikoyi.

The tournament, organised in conjunction with Legacy Sports, saw ABD FC defeating Amsterdam FC 1-0 in the men’s final while it ended 2-0 between Immaculate and Dream Stars.

Speaking after the game, the co-founder of Balloff, Folajinmi Ayodeji, said it has been a worthy tournament since it started 13 years ago while mentioning one of the former MVPs of the competition, Monday Gift, representing the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

“I think the critical thing is for us to give thanks. It’s been very tough. It’s not been easy. But what I take pride in is our team has been able to do it consistently for 13-plus years now, which I think is the important thing,” he said.

“Not just once in a while, not just once every two years, consistently. It’s not been easy, but the passion is there, very supportive sponsors, we also have very supportive family members and we have wonderful participants. Some of the players you see here have played in tournaments three, four, five, six years ago. So I think that’s important.

“The takeaway from this tournament year in, year out has been the consistency. You see that the women’s game is something that’s promoted now, but we were doing that six, seven years ago. Something that is the major takeaway is that no matter how small you may think these events are, they change lives. Not only do they change lives for the coaches who will get to expose their players more, but they also change lives for the players.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"