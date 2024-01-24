ABCON gets EFCC’s nod to post forex rates online

The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has received the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) approval to publicly post the buying and selling rates of the naira against the dollar online as part of efforts to narrow the gap between the official and unofficial rate of the naira, according to Bloomberg. The news agency reported ABCON President, Aminu Gwadabe, as saying that the move is intended “to enhance competitiveness and price discovery in the market and challenge the parallel market.”

Bloomberg noted that the step reverses measures by the previous leadership of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to control bureaux de change and limit the visibility of the unofficial market in an effort to shore up the official market value of the naira. However, those efforts, the news agency said, only drove activity onto the street and into the shadows. Inadequate liquidity in the official market has led to a huge backlog of demand, which the central bank is trying to reduce but still has some way to go.

Finance Minister Wale Edun told Bloomberg Television on January 17 the backlog was about $5 billion. Others say it may be twice as high. Despite these efforts, the naira remains under pressure. Its value on the unofficial market on Tuesday was about N1,362 per dollar, a record low