ABC Transport Doubles Pre-Tax Profit To N1.4bn On Revenue Growth In 2025

ABC Transport Plc recorded a pretax profit of N1.4 billion for the 2025 financial year, more than double the N634.7 million posted in 2024, driven by strong revenue growth, improved operating income and lower finance costs.

The performance was disclosed in the company’s unaudited financial statements for the 12 months ended December 31, 2025. Revenue rose by 29.3 per cent year-on-year to N16.3 billion, from N12.6 billion in the previous year, reflecting higher activity across its core transport and logistics businesses.

An analysis of revenue showed that loads and waybill services were the largest contributors, generating N5.3 billion during the year. This was followed by haulage operations, which delivered N4.8 billion, transport earnings of N3.2 billion and sales of vehicle spares amounting to N2.3 billion, with other segments contributing the balance.

Direct costs increased in line with higher business volumes, rising by 24.9 per cent to N12.4 billion. Despite the increase, gross profit expanded by 46.2 per cent to N3.8 billion, compared with N2.6 billion recorded in 2024, underscoring improved operating leverage.

Administrative expenses, however, climbed sharply by 67.1 per cent to N2.7 billion from N1.6 billion a year earlier, partly offsetting the gains at the gross profit level. On a positive note, other operating income rose by 34.6 per cent to N602.4 million, largely supported by increased franchise income.

The company also recorded other gains of N147.4 million in 2025, a significant turnaround from the loss of N261.9 million reported in the prior year.