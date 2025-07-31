ABC Drops Fall 2025 Premiere Dates

ABC is turning up the heat this fall with a sizzling primetime lineup for 2025, and the countdown is officially on!

From Monday Night Football to the sparkling return of Dancing with the Stars, and the highly anticipated launch of 9-1-1: Nashville, ABC’s schedule is loaded with crowd-pullers, fan-favorites, and fresh drama.

The season kicks off early on Saturday, August 23, with College Football as the North Carolina Central Eagles face off against the Southern University Jaguars. And sports fans, you’re in for another round on Monday, September 8, as Monday Night Football lights up screens.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 16: Glitter, Glam, and a Genius

8:00 p.m- Dancing with the Stars (simulcast on Disney+): The ballroom is back! Expect more sparkle, suspense, and spectacular footwork.

10:00 p.m- High Potential: A genius single mom with a knack for crime-solving? Count us in.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 24: Roses and Riches 8:00 p.m- The Golden Bachelor: A two-hour premiere introduces us to Mel Owens, this season’s silver fox.

10:01 p.m- Shark Tank: Back with fresh pitches and fiercer sharks.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 26: Wheel Spinning and True Stories

8:00 p.m- Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (hosted by Ryan Seacrest) spins into the spotlight.

9:01 p.m- 20/20 Deep dives into the most gripping true stories.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 28: Laughs and Blockbusters

7:00 p.m- America’s Funniest Home Videos: Timeless family giggles.

8:01 p.m- The Wonderful World of Disney: This season includes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Elemental, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 1: Laughs Meet Love

8:00 p.m- Shifting Gears: Back for more heartwarming chaos.

8:30 p.m- Abbott Elementary: Our favorite chaotic school is back in session.

9:02 p.m- The Golden Bachelor resumes in its regular slot.

THURSDAY, OCT. 9: Sirens, Power, and Passion

8:00 p.m- 9-1-1: The emergency drama continues.

9:00 p.m- 9-1-1: Nashville (New!): The latest installment in the franchise blends high-stakes rescues with behind-the-scenes glamour in Music City.

Star Cast: Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, LeAnn Rimes, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and more.

10:00 p.m- Grey’s Anatomy: The legendary medical drama is still slicing through hearts and scalpel moments.