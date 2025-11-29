ABC Conference, Avenue to Promote Creativity in Nigeria – Eguare

Founder and CEO of Gazmadu Ltd and Creative Business Strategist, Yagazie Eguare, has described the Art, Business & Creativity (ABC) Conference organised by her firm as a major platform for promoting creativity in Nigeria.

The event, themed; “Beyond Borders: Connecting African Creativity to the Global Stage”, held between November 24 and 27 at Balmoral Hall, Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, and DAP Event Centre, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Eguare said that Gazmadu Ltd was established to help people amplify their essence through powerful imagery and to support creative expression. “The ABC Conference is now in its third edition, and its goal is to showcase Nigerian and African creatives to the world.

“We want to challenge creatives to break barriers. One of the highlights this year is the array of speakers engaging both the young and the old,” she said. She added that artificial intelligence has changed the dynamics of the creative industry and has strengthened the importance of storytelling from an African perspective.

She emphasised that AI should not be seen as a barrier but rather as a catalyst for growth and innovation. “We appreciate our partners, especially Fuji Film, for empowering communities and African storytellers to realise their dreams,” she said.

Also speaking, the Special Assistant to the President on Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Mr. Ayo Adeagbo, said that the Ministry has achieved a lot in the last two years. He noted that Nigeria is richly blessed with creative talent.

Adeagbo stated that the government is committed to collaborating with organisations and improving fund- ing access for the sector. He disclosed that the Ministry recently created a funding scheme for creatives and facilitated financing support from Providus Bank.

“We are partnering with the private sector to form a cooperative. This event is important because it helps strengthen the industry. “We won’t leave the private sector to operate alone; we will always be there to support and give them a voice,” he said.

A panelist and CEO of Biggie Studios, Henry Nweze, described the conference as a “kingdom project,” noting that the convener is God-centred. Richard Lackuy, a representative of Fuji Film, the conference’s major sponsor, described the event as a platform for people to connect, learn, and explore ways to develop their creative skills.

He said investment in people takes time, but that the company is passionate about helping individuals fulfil their dreams. Storyteller of 17 years, Tolani Alli, who also spoke at the event, said educating people about the industry is crucial.

She expressed gratitude to the late former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, who gave her first major opportunity. Alli added that consistency and putting God first had been instrumental in her journey.

“The government has supported the industry. Former President Muhammadu Buhari awarded national honours to me and Bayo Omoboriowo, making us the first photographers to receive such recognition,” she said.