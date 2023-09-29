Abbo: Why I’m Sponsoring Creative Economy Commission Bill

The Senator representing Adamawa North and Chairman, Senate Committee on Creative Economy, Ishaku Abbo, has said that there is a need to open up the entertainment sector as a stable and reliable revenue source.

Abbo said the commission was expected to look into disputes within the entertainment Industry such as disputes between Artists and Record labels. More importantly, he disclosed further that the commission will be a regulatory body for the entertainment industry in the mould of NCC in telecommunications industry and NBC in broadcasting industry.

Abbo in a statement made available to the media harped on the need to make the sector more viable and beneficial for all operators as well as generate revenue for the country. Part of the statement reads: “I am sponsoring the bill and it is a bill that is dear to me.

“It is a bill for an act to establish Creative Economy Commission (CEC) in a bill number 2023 SB 124. “The bill will open up the entertainment sector as a stable and reliable revenue and employment source for Nigeria through the development of entertainment hubs in each state in Nigeria.”