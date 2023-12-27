Abbey, Trancorp, Access Holdings account for 621.814 million shares w/w

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) will resume trading for the week tomorrow after Monday and Tuesday public holidays (December 25 and 26 2023) as declared by the Federal Government to celebrate Christmas and Boxing Day. Last week, a total turnover of 2.474 billion shares worth N53.787 billion in 35,848 deals was traded by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.882 billion shares valued at N31.630 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 33,020 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.756 billion shares valued at N24.641 billion traded in 17,589 deals; thus contributing 70.95% and 45.81% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Conglomerates Industry followed with 222.963 million shares worth N1.781 billion in 2,573 deals. The third place was the Services Industry, with a turnover of 93.820 million shares worth N528.510 million in 2,166 deals. Trading in the top three equities namely Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc, Transnational Corporation Plc and Access Holdings Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 621.814 million shares worth N6.338 billion in 4,235 deals, contributing 25.13% and 11.78% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation appreciated by 2.26 per cent to close the week at 74,023.27 and N40.507 trillion respectively. Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX ASeM, NGX Consumer Goods and NGX Growth which depreciated by 0.90 per cent, 0.70 per cent and 0.18 per cent respectively while the NGX Sovereign Bond index closed flat. Fifty-five equities appreciated in price during the week higher than 53 equities in the previous week. Thirty-five equities depreciated in price higher than 32 in the previous week, while 65 equities remained unchanged, lower than 70 recorded in the previous week.