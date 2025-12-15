Abbey Mortgage Targets N366m Q1 Earnings

Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc has projected a profit after tax of N366.24 million for the first quarter ending 31 March 2026, according to its forecast profit and loss accounts filed with the Nigerian Exchange. The lender expects gross earnings to reach N3.06 billion in the period, driven largely by interest income estimated at N3.03 billion.

Interest expense is projected at N1.99 billion, leaving net revenue from funds at N1.03 billion. Other income is expected to contribute N31.05 million, bringing total net operating income to N1.06 billion.

Operating expenses are forecast at N674.19 million, resulting in a profit before tax of N388.51 million. Abbey estimates taxation at N22.27 million, leaving a profit after tax of N366.24 million for the quarter.

The bank also anticipates a healthier liquidity position, with cash and cash equivalents expected to rise from N20.34 billion at the beginning of the period to N21.19 billion by the end of March 2026. According to the cash flow projections, operating cash flow before working capital movements is estimated at N605.88 million, while net cash generated from operating activities is expected to be negative at N2.02 billion. However, this is offset by N3.2 billion in projected cash inflow from financing activities. Cash used for investing activities is put at N337.13 million, resulting in a net increase in cash and cash equivalents of N844.85 million.