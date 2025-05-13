Abbey Mortgage Bank To Engage Stakeholders On Performance

Share

Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc, a renowned financial institution in Nigeria is set to engage its stakeholders at its 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) coming up in two-week’s time.

The virtual event is scheduled to hold by 11:00am and the details for participation will be made available on the bank’s website and official communication channels in the coming days.

This year’s AGM will provide an important platform for the Bank to engage with shareholders, present its audited financial statements for the year 2024, and also discuss key milestones, governance decisions, and strategic goals for the future.

The AGM will also include the presentation of its financial report, dividend payment, and discussion on business growth strategies and expansion.

The meeting will also serve as a forum for shareholder engagement and feedback. The statement signed by the Managing Director, Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc, Mobolaji Adewumi, expressed the company’s reflection to build on accountability, transparency, and the trust of stakeholders.

According to Adewumi, “the AGM represents more than an annual tradition, it is a reflection of our accountability, transparency, and the trust we continue to build with our stakeholders.

We look forward to sharing our progress and vision for the future with our shareholders and the broader community.”

Share