Abbey Mortgage Bank Hires ED

Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc has appointed Mr John Okonkwo as executive director, finance, risk, and operations. In a statement by the firm, his appointment has been formally approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) following a thorough regulatory process.

Okonkwo is an accomplished and experienced finance and operations expert, auditor, risk management practitioner, board and corporate governance advisor, compliance risk management and sustainability services professional. With over 20 years of experience leading strategic initiatives across industries, he is well-equipped to drive growth and excellence at bank.

Okonkwo is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, associate of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, and alumnus of the Advanced Management Programme of the Lagos Business School (LBS). His extensive experience in finance, governance, risk, and compliance, garnered from various positions at Heirs Holdings Group, United Bank for Africa Plc and VFD Group Plc, would be instrumental in deepening the bank’s institutional resilience and driving operational excellence.