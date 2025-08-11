Abbey Mortgage Bank Engages ED

Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc has appointed Mr. John Okonkwo as executive director, finance, risk and operations. In a statement by its Company Secretary, Geoff Amaghereonu, the appointment has been disclosed to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), relevant regulatory bodies and the investing public.

Okonkwo’s appointment signaled the company’s commitment to strengthening its governance framework and operational resilience amid evolving market dynamics. In his new role, he will provide strategic direction and oversight for the bank’s finance, risk management and operations functions, ensuring alignment with Abbey’s mission to deliver innovative, customer-centric financial solutions.

Okonkwo has over 20 years of experience in finance, auditing, risk management and corporate governance, with a strong track record of leading strategic initiatives across the financial services sector. He began his career at KPMG, where he honed his expertise in audit and advisory services.

Okonkwo has held key leadership roles at Heirs Holdings Group, United Bank for Africa (UBA) and VFD Group Plc, where he contributed to enterprise-wide risk frameworks, compliance structures, and operational efficiency. He is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) and an alumnus of the Advanced Management Programme (AMP) at Lagos Business School (LBS).