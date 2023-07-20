Abbas: Why African Countries Need Better Transport Interconnectivity, Integration

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has called for better socio-cultural and economic cooperation among African countries. Abbas particularly called for better transportation system that connects African countries for better integration and cooperation. He made the call at the 18th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC), Africa Region, in Yaoundé, Cameroon, on Wednesday.

He said: “I want to chip in something on what my Namibian colleague experienced concerning our challenges when it comes to transportation in Africa. “This is not just peculiar to the East African side, even we in the West African countries where Cameroon is one of the countries, I am sorry to inform you that this is my very first time of visiting Cameroon, even though Nigeria shares a common border with Cameroon.

“Under normal circumstances, it does not take 15 to 20 minutes drive from one part of Nigeria to Cameroon. “But because of the issues of logistics that we are facing on air transportation and land as well, you will find out that majority of Cameroon don’t know what is happening in their neighbouring countries and vice versa.”