Abbas Welcomes Tinubu To Brazil, Backs Strategic Partnerships

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has reaffirmed the National Assembly’s commitment to supporting President Bola Tinubu’s international investment drive as the Nigerian leader arrived in Brazil on a historic state visit at the invitation of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Abbas, who led top Nigerian government officials to receive Tinubu in Brasília, described the visit as a bold step toward strengthening Nigeria’s diplomatic and economic ties with Brazil, Latin America’s largest economy and a key BRICS partner.

The Speaker emphasized that discussions and agreements during the visit would focus on unlocking opportunities in agriculture, aviation, technology, and renewable energy, with a strong emphasis on translating bilateral dialogue into tangible investments that would impact Nigerians directly.

READ ALSO:

“As Speaker of the House of Representatives, I remain committed to working with Mr. President to ensure that the agreements and partnerships sealed on this trip translate into real progress for Nigerians at home,” Abbas said, adding that Nigeria’s growing international engagements reflect its rising global influence.

Tinubu’s state visit is expected to strengthen trade, energy cooperation, and multilateral partnerships, positioning Nigeria as a key African player in global economic diplomacy.