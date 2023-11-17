Abbas Vows To Strengthen Security Agencies To Tackle Complex Challenges

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has vowed to strengthen the Nigeria Armed Forces and other security agencies in a bid to tackle complex security challenges bedeviling the country.

The Speaker said this at the opening of a two-day post-inauguration retreat for members of the House Committee on Defence in Abuja.

He advocated the need for a comprehensive approach to national security, adding that there was a need to strengthen the capacity of the Armed Forces and other security agencies.

This he further said was to effectively respond to the complex and ever-evolving security challenges of the country.

Abbas said the 10th House of Reps would continue to support the efforts of security agencies and actors through adequate funding, provision of modern equipment, ramping up training, and improving the welfare packages for security personnel.

Abbas added that said such an approach, would consider the interconnected nature of the underlying issues that fuel and sustain insecurity.

Abbas said this would involve a coordinated effort between the executive, legislature, and judiciary and with other stakeholders such as civil society organizations, the private sector, and the international community.

According to the Speaker, as legislators, we have a critical role in ensuring that the necessary legislative frameworks are in place to support the national security architecture.

This, he said, includes enacting robust legislation that addresses the root causes of the security challenges.

Abbas said capacity strengthening for legislative committees on security and defence was crucial to maintaining robust oversight and governance within the security sector.

He said committees played a vital role in conducting oversight and holding the security sector’s leadership accountable.

“As we all know, the security of our nation is a collective responsibility, and the legislative arm of government has a critical role to play in ensuring that our armed forces and the police are well-equipped and adequately funded.

This according to him is to tackle the multiple security challenges facing our country ranging from terrorism and insurgency, herder-farmer conflicts, oil theft and unrest in the Niger Delta and separatist agitations in the South East.

“These challenges have brought to the fore the need for a robust national security architecture that can effectively address these challenges.

He said, “Addressing these challenges requires a combination of socioeconomic policies, effective governance, and community engagement.”

He urged the lawmakers to make the best use of the retreat to engage with experts, share ideas and ask critical questions that will improve their understanding of the defence sector for proper oversight.

“I am confident that with the support of the National Defence College and the collective efforts of all stakeholders, we can create a functional understanding of Nigeria’s national security architecture and higher management of defence-related issues and build a more secure and prosperous future for our country.

Rep. Babajimi Benson, the Chairman of the House Committee on Defence while speaking said the retreat was designed to equip members with the necessary tools in the performance of their legislative duties in the defence sector.

He said it could not have come at a better time considering the security challenges facing the country.

Benson said, “As representatives of the people, we are concerned about these challenges because we must always answer to our constituents.

He said the committee had continued to interact with the defence establishment with a view to finding lasting solutions to the challenges and would leverage on knowledge garnered from here to improve our appropriation to the defence sector within the available resources.

“I want to reiterate my assurance to Nigerians that we are determined to carry out our legislative functions effectively, efficiently and in a manner that will ensure the safety of their lives and property.

Benson said he had sponsored several bills aimed at revolutionising the Nigerian defence sector.

These bills according to him include the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria Bill, Nigerian Armed Forces Support Trust Fund (Establishment) Bill, Defence Research and Development Bureau Bill

Others include; the Armed Forces Act (Amendment) Bill to establish a Space Force for the Armed Forces of Nigeria and many others.

He said they would examine defence sector funding in the face of dwindling resources and proffer likely solutions that will ensure that this critical sector does not suffer from under-funding.