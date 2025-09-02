Abbas Visits APC Chairman Over Mother’s Death

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas led a delegation of House leadership and caucus leaders on condolence visits to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, and the APC National Vice Chairman (North-West), Hon. Garba Datti Muhammad.

Madam Lydia Yilwatda, mother of the APC National Chairman, died in Jos on August 17, while Abdullahi Garba Datti, son of the APC Vice Chairman, North-West, passed away in Kaduna on August 22 after a brief illness. He was buried the same day in Kaduna.

Speaker Abbas expressed the House’s heartfelt sympathy over the losses and prayed for Allah’s mercy on the departed souls and comfort for their families.

The delegation included Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu; House Leader, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere; North Central Caucus Leader and former Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase; Chairman, Northern Regional Caucus and former House Leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa; Chairman, House Committee on Agricultural Production and Services, Hon. Bello Kaoje; Chairman, House Committee on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi; Chief of Staff to the Speaker, Prof. Jake Dan-Azumi; Deputy Chief of Staff to the Speaker, Dr. Dunkwu Chamberlain Nnamdi; Chief of Staff to the Deputy Speaker, Mr. Sam Hart; and APC Liaison Officer in the Speaker’s Office, Hon. Garba Chede, among others.

Abbas reaffirmed the unity and support of the House for both families during this difficult time.

Earlier in the week, the Speaker had also led a delegation to Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, over the death of his father, Alhaji Ahmed Momohsani Ododo, who passed away at 83 on August 18. Abbas, who had earlier issued a condolence message to the governor, personally expressed his sympathy during the visit.