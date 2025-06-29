Abbas Urges Youth To Embrace Entrepreneurship

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has urged Nigerian youth to contribute to nation-building by leveraging entrepreneurship and ICT skills to solve real-world problems.

Abbas made the call on Sunday in Zaria while addressing the third batch of graduands from the Shamsuna Ahmed ICT and Vocational Training Centre. He congratulated the trainees and encouraged them to embrace digital tools to expand their reach and impact.

The Speaker emphasized that his commitment to education, skills development, and youth empowerment is reflected in his constituency projects over the past two years.

“In these past two years, we have uplifted schools, built new institutions, created more opportunities for farmers and traders, supported teachers, and empowered our sons and daughters with knowledge and skills that will stand the test of time,” he said.

Abbas noted that the digital age has transformed entrepreneurship, allowing young Nigerians to build businesses and careers beyond geographical limitations.

“Today, the world’s greatest entrepreneurs, innovators, and problem solvers are no longer defined by location. They are defined by what they know, what they can do, and how they use technology to change lives,” he said.

“Across Nigeria and Africa, young people are building successful online businesses, freelancing globally, developing mobile apps that solve everyday problems, and gaining skills through online learning. With a laptop or even just a smartphone, our youth are breaking barriers and becoming part of a truly global economy. This is the practical power of ICT—it puts the future in your hands.”

Commending the progress of the training centre, Abbas announced an increase in its monthly operational subvention from ₦1 million to ₦2 million, effective from July 2025 until 2027.

He also revealed that the House of Representatives, with the backing of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has appropriated ₦100 million as start-up capital for the graduating trainees to enable them to apply their newly acquired skills.

“The modality for distributing the funds will be worked out in consultation with the management of the centre. Beneficiaries will be assessed based on their individual vocations,” he explained.

The Speaker added that there would be annual monitoring and evaluation to assess the progress of the beneficiaries, with rewards for productivity and mechanisms to curb waste.

Speaking on behalf of the Principal Officers of the House, Minority Whip Hon. Ali Isa praised the Speaker’s leadership and commitment to youth empowerment.

“The people of Zaria are lucky to have him as their representative,” Isa said.

“In the history of Nigeria, the House of Representatives has never enjoyed such peace and unity for this long. As a PDP member, I stand by the Speaker because his leadership has made unity effortless.”

Other dignitaries and stakeholders at the event commended Abbas for his unwavering dedication to the welfare of his constituents through education and economic empowerment.

The Speaker later toured the exhibition stands, where he inspected products crafted by the graduating trainees, expressing admiration for their creativity and skill.