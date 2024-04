The House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas yesterday congratulated Muslims on the completion of this year’s Ramadan and the celebration of the Eid-el-Fitr. In his Sallah message, he urged Muslims to internalise the lessons learnt from Ramadan.

He said: “We thank Allah (SWT) for making it possible for us to witness the Holy Month of Ramadan peacefully. We pray that He accepts all our acts of Ibadah.”