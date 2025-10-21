Abbas Urges PCC To Go Fully Digital, Enhance Oversight Functions

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has directed the Chief Commissioner of the Public Complaints Commission (PCC), Bashir Abubakar, to transform the Nigerian Ombudsman into a fully digital platform capable of real-time complaint tracking, data-driven policy analysis, and seamless collaboration with government ministries and agencies.

Abbas made the charge while delivering his opening remarks at the 2025 Global Ombudsman Summit and the 50th Anniversary of the PCC in Abuja on Tuesday. Represented by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, he emphasized the need for the PCC to broaden its reach, strengthen institutional capacity, and adopt innovative mechanisms, including Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).

Established in 1975, the PCC was mandated to protect citizens against administrative abuse, arbitrariness, and inefficiency. Abbas noted that modernization would ensure the Commission delivers justice efficiently and equitably.

He stated: “Moving forward, the PCC should become a fully digital ombudsman capable of real-time complaint tracking, data analysis for policy reform, and seamless collaboration with government ministries and agencies. Its research and advisory functions should ensure insights from complaints inform legislative and executive reforms. Expanding its reach to all states and local governments is vital to make justice and administrative fairness accessible to every Nigerian.”

Abbas lauded the theme of the summit, “The Effective Ombudsman Institution: A Catalyst for Good Governance,” saying it highlights the role of democratic accountability in public administration. He stressed that a strong Ombudsman institution safeguards fairness, equity, and public trust, providing a corrective mechanism when public institutions act with impunity or inefficiency.

He further pledged the House’s support to enable the PCC to fully achieve its objectives: “The National Assembly recognizes the strategic importance of the PCC in promoting good governance. The 10th House of Representatives is committed to strengthening the Commission through legislation, oversight, and resource allocation. We will collaborate with the PCC to review its enabling Act, improve inter-agency cooperation, secure funding for technology, training, and outreach, and establish structured reporting mechanisms to translate the PCC’s findings into practical policy recommendations.”

Abbas reiterated that the modernization of the PCC would enhance administrative justice, deepen public trust, and strengthen the legitimacy of Nigeria’s democratic institutions.