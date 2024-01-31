Abbas To Tinubu: Don’t Shy Away From Making Tough Decisions

Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, the Speaker of the House of Assembly has called on President Bola Tinubu to as a matter of urgency relieve non-performing cabinet members of their duties.

The Speaker who made the call on Tuesday while speaking during the plenary section advocated the adoption of new strategies to address the widespread insecurity ravaging the country.

Abbas, however, lamented that the security situation could threaten the stability of the nation.

He asserted that despite numerous measures employed to tackle the situation, it has remained unabated.

The Speaker subsequently called for new approaches to tackling the situation since the traditional method has failed to work.

He said, “The threats of insurgency are severely testing the peace and stability of our country, the rise in kidnapping for ransom and the unsettling unrest and crises across all the six geo-political zones. Families and communities have endured immense hardships, and our hearts go out to all those affected by these tumultuous events.”

Furthermore, the Speaker tasked President Tinubu to demand “Greater performance and accountability from our service chiefs and all security and enforcement agencies.

“I implore the President not to shy away from making the tough decisions. If necessary, we must not hesitate to enact changes within our security apparatus, for the cost of inaction is far too great to bear.”