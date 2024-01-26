Abbas to Meet Tinubu Over Killings In Plateau, Says Enough Is Enough

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas, has condemned in strongest terms, the recurring attacks in Plateau State, which have resulted in large-scale killings of unarmed innocent citizens, especially women and children, while others were rendered homeless.

The Speaker said it was devastating to read news reports of renewed attacks and hostility in communities around Mangu Local Government Area of the state. In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, yesterday, the Speaker said “enough is enough” on the Plateau killings. Disturbed by the unfortunate development, Speaker Abbas said he would meet with President Bola Tinubu on the matter, while the House would take a strong position on its resumption from the Christmas and New Year break on Tuesday next week.

Abbas added that on its resumption on January 30, the House would kick-start plans to organise a security summit, with a view to finding lasting solutions to the security challenges in the North and other parts of the country. Recall that there have been attacks on some communities in Plateau State since late December 2023, which led to the deaths of many people. Early this week, attacks were reported in Mangu LGA, where scores of people were killed.

An earlier incident led the Plateau State Government to impose a 24-hour curfew in that area. While decrying the spate of killings on the Plateau, Abbas called for peace on both sides, noting that the people must live in harmony with one another for any meaningful progress to be made. Besides, the Speaker said Nigerians are supposed to be their brother’s keeper wherever they are. His words:“I am deeply saddened by the continuous killings in Plateau State.

It is unfortunate and disheartening that this is happening at this time when efforts are on to tackle insecurity around the country. “I call on the people of Plateau State to live in peace with one another as they were known for years back. We cannot continue like this as a people. “Our Creator, in His wisdom, brought us together for a reason, and we must continue to appreciate our differences and form a common front to tackle our collective challenges instead of killing ourselves.

This path will only take us backward.” Abbas called on the various security agencies to take decisive action to arrest the situation on the Plateau. He commended the Plateau State Government for declaring curfew in Mangu, adding that a lot needs to be done for a lasting peace in the state.